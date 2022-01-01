Vivace Restaurant
CVivace established in 1993 is known for its consistency in service and food. Serving Northern Italian Cuisine with the highest quality of ingredients. Daniel Scordato, local restaurateur, and owner invites you to enjoy the fine dining experience Vivace has to offer. Hours: Monday-Thursday 11:30-8:00 Friday-Saturday 11:30-9:00 come on in and enjoy!
6440 N Campbell Ave • $$$
6440 N Campbell Ave
Tucson AZ
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
