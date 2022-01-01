Vivi
We are a full service Italian restaurant located in the heart of wine country in Woodinville Washington. Looking forward to seeing you here!
14505 148th Ave NE
Location
Woodinville WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
