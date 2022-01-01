Go
Toast

Vivi Bubble Tea

Taiwanese Bubble Tea and Snacks

9974 Main ST • $

Avg 4.1 (196 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

9974 Main ST

Fairfax VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yamachen Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Mason Pizzeria & Grill

No reviews yet

WELCOMETO MASON!!
COME IN AND ENJOY!!

Capital Ale House

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston