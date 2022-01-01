Vivi Bubble Tea
Taiwanese Bubble Tea and Snacks
9974 Main ST • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9974 Main ST
Fairfax VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
