Vivian’s Soul Food

Stay calm, eat Soul Food <3

2925 Williams Parkway

Popular Items

Gumbo$16.00
Fried Catfish$17.00
Two perfectly seasoned and fried catfish fillets served with 2 sides and a cornbread muffin.
Almost Grown Up$9.00
Two chicken legs & 1 adult side of your choice, served with a cornbread muffin OR
One catfish fillet & 1 adult side of your choice, served with a cornbread muffin.
Cornbread muffin$1.00
Baked Mac$4.00
Iowa's Best Fried Chicken$16.00
Voted the best chicken by Southern Living Magazine; Three assorted chicken pieces served with 2 sides and a cornbread muffin
a la carte - catfish$7.00
Candied Yams$4.00
Jayanni's Favorite Shrimp$15.00
Eight jumbo shrimp hand-battered and fried golden, served with your choice of two sides.
Collard Greens$4.00
Location

2925 Williams Parkway

Cedar Rapids IA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
