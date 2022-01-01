Go
Toast

Viviano's Festa Italiano

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

62 Flenton Plz • $$

Avg 4.7 (400 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

62 Flenton Plz

Fenton MO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Giuseppe's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sugarfire Smokehouse

No reviews yet

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

HI Pointe-Kirkwood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Three Kings Public House

No reviews yet

Three Kings Public House is an independently owned restaurant established in 2011 in the Delmar Loop — now with 4 locations. We offer upscale global pub food with an emphasis on fresh ingredients, grown by local farmers in Missouri and Illinois.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston