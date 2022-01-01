Viviano's New Fenton
Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
55 Fenton Plaza
Fenton, MO 63026
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
55 Fenton Plaza, Fenton MO 63026
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Viviano's Festa Italiano
Come in and enjoy!
Giuseppe's
Come in and enjoy!
Sugarfire Smokehouse
We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.
HI Pointe-Kirkwood
Come in and enjoy!