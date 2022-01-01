Go
Vivi Bubble Tea Eden Center

CHICKEN

6769 Wilson Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (2770 reviews)

Popular Items

Oreo Cream Burlee Milk Tea$5.50
Black Milk tea with crushed oreos. Topped with milk foam.
Popcorn Chicken$6.50
Taiwanese style bite sized fried chicken with dried seasoning.
Popcorn Chicken Bento 鹽酥雞便當$12.50
Taiwanese bite sized fried chicken with braised pork sauce, cabbage, bean sprout, broccoli, mixed mustard green stir fry tofu, corn, braised tea egg, sliced fried tempura and sliced barbecue pork sausage. Choice of rice or noodles. Serve with corn chowder .*Side dish might be subject to change without notice*
Taiwan Shaved Ice$9.50
Thai Milk Tea$4.50
Fresh made in house authentic Thai tea. Pre sweetened. CONTAINS DAIRY
House Silken Tofu Pudding$5.50
Tofu Pudding Ginger Soup ( HOT/COLD)
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6769 Wilson Blvd

Falls Church VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
