Vivienne’s Bistro

2441 76th Ave SE

Popular Items

西蘭 Broccoli with Chicken / Beef$18.50
師傅炒面 Master Chef Noodle$16.50
蝦春卷 Shrimp Egg Roll (3)$12.50
師傅炒飯 Master Chef Fried Rice$16.50
泰式羅勒九味牛 Nine Flavor Basil Beef$20.00
蒜炒时菜 Sauteed Seasonal Vegetable w/ Garlic$13.50
豬肉蔬菜鍋貼 Pork & Vegetable Pot Stickers (6)$12.50
白飯 White Rice$3.00
蒜香左宗棠雞 General Tso’s Chicken$18.50
焦糖檸檬烤鴨 Forbidden Roast Duck$56.00
Location

2441 76th Ave SE

Mercer Island WA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
