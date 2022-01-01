Go
Vivolo's Chowder House

127 Central

Popular Items

Clam Chowder Cup$7.00
8oz serving of our world famous New England Clam Chowder. No bacon or other meat products, only clams. Comes with bread and crackers.
Half Garlic Cheese Bread$6.00
Half order of our delicious garlic bread with parmesan cheese
Take Out Quart$20.00
TAKE-OUT ONLY. 32oz serving of our world famous New England Clam Chowder. No bacon or other meat products, only clams. Comes with bread and crackers.
Whole Garlic Cheese Bread$10.00
Whole order of our delicious garlic bread with parmesan cheese
Chowder Bread Bowl Garlic Cheese Lid$17.00
Our World Famous New England Clam Chowder served in a bread bowl with the garlic cheese bread lid. No bacon or other meat products, only clams.
Fried Monterey Bay Calamari$15.00
Rings and tentacles of calamari tossed in house made breading and fried
Fishermans Platter$27.00
Rock cod, prawns, scallop, calamari fried to crispy perfection. Comes with beer battered french fries and coleslaw.
Whole Crab Sandwich$26.00
Crab salad grilled on sliced sourdough with cheddar, avocado, and tomato. Comes with fries or salad.
Fish & Chips$18.00
Fresh local rock cod battered and fried to crispy perfection. Comes with beer battered french fries and coleslaw.
Clam Chowder Bowl$11.00
16oz serving of our world famous New England Clam Chowder. No bacon or other meat products, only clams. Comes with bread and crackers.
Location

Pacific Grove CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
