Aroma Pizza Company

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • GYROS • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

7200 Telegraph Square Dr • $$

Avg 4.6 (941 reviews)

Popular Items

Philly Steak & Cheese Whole$9.99
10 PC Wings$9.99
5 PC Wings$5.99
MYO Pizza 10"$6.99
French Fries$2.99
Gyro Wrap$6.99
MYO Pizza 14"$10.99
Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
MYO Pizza 12"$8.99
MYO Pizza 16"$12.99
Family-Friendly
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7200 Telegraph Square Dr

Lorton VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
