Volare Bistro

Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

727 Reviews

$$

603 N Central Ave

Hapeville, GA 30354

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Georgia Pecan Salad$8.00
Gourmet greens, pecans, cranberries, crumbled goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette.
Bistro Burger$13.00
Succulent 8 oz prime burger with greens, tomato, onion. Add bacon and cheese for an extra charge.
Chicken Penne Pasta$16.00
Shrimp Po Boy$15.00
Steak Sandwich$16.00
Shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, smoked provolone, horseradish aioli
Soup du Jour$3.00
Sweet vermouth, local farmers market veggies, roasted heirloom tomatoes
Greek Salad$8.00
Gourmet greens, olives, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and Greek dressing
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing. Add your own protein (extra charge).
Grilled Salmon$28.00
Grilled or blackened salmon, sauteed spinach, farmers' market vegetables, citrus emulsion.
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:58 pm, 4:59 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

603 N Central Ave, Hapeville GA 30354

Directions

