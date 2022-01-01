Go
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

Vola’s Dockside Grill features fresh seafood, tacos and American cuisine favorites, alongside cocktails, beer and wine in a relaxed and casual family-friendly atmosphere.

101 N Union St

Pineapple Glazed Salmon$25.00
Rice pilaf, pineapple mole, pickled red onions, roasted peanuts, charred pineapple salsa
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
bibb lettuce, marinated tomato, jalapeno tarter sauce, brioche bun , served with old bay fries
Oyster James River$2.85
Fish & Chips Entree$24.00
beer battered cod, creole slaw, pickled jalapeño tartar sauce, old bay fries
Vola's Fried Shrimp Po’ Boy$19.00
bay chili crisp, shaved bibb lettuce, roasted peppers, spicy pickles, remoulade, french roll, served with old bay fries
Lobster Roll$29.00
buttered new england style roll, lemon-tarragon mayo, served with old bay fries
Vola's Crispy Flounder Po' Boy$21.00
bay chili crisp, shaved bibb lettuce, roasted peppers, spicy pickles, remoulade, french roll, served with old bay fries
Crab Dip$16.00
Lump blue crab, sharp cheddar, pimentos, everything crackers
Crab Hush Puppies$12.00
Blue crab, jalapenos, sweet peppers, remoulade
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Hot sauce marinated breast, bibb lettuce, bacon, honey mustard, brioche bun, served with old bay fries
Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

101 N Union St

Alexandria VA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

No reviews yet

Our menu is rooted in family and filled with home-style traditional Italian recipes sourced from our owner's Sicilian grandmother. Enjoy fresh, house made pastas, brick oven pan pizzas, authentic soups, salads and more.

Urbano 116

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

EMMY SQUARED

No reviews yet

Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

Riverside Taco Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

