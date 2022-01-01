Go
Volcanic Sushi+Sake

Volcanic Sushi+Sake is a Japanese inspired Asian Fusion Restaurant with Details on Quality fresh food and innovative presentation.

5212 SW 91st Terrace

Popular Items

Mark II Roll$15.00
Tuna, salmon, yellow tail topped with avocado, masago and spicy mayo.
Edamame$6.00
Steamed Japanese soy beans with sea salt
Alexander Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, krab, avocado with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch on top.
Spring Rolls$6.00
Vegetables and noodles fried to perfection served with home-made plum sauce.
John I Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, krab, topped with salmon, baked with spicy mayo and drizzled with eel sauce.
Spicy Roll$8.00
Choice of tuna, salmon, yellow tail or white fish with cucumber and spicy mayo sauce.
Crab Rangoon$8.00
Stuffed wonton skin with crab, kani, cream cheese and scallions fried to perfection served with home-made plum sauce.
Gyoza$6.00
(Fried or Steamed) Pork dumplings served with soy mirin dipping sauce.
Where's Wally Roll$15.00
Salmon, krab, cream cheese, shrimp and panko fried topped with baked seafood, yum yum sauce, eel sauce, Wally's special sauce, scallions and masago.
Red Dragon Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with tuna tartare and eel sauce.
Location

Gainesville FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
