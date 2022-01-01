Go
Toast

Volcanic Sushi & Sake

Volcanic Sushi+Sake is a Japanese inspired Asian Fusion Restaurant with Details on Quality fresh food and innovative presentation.

5200 NW 43rd St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Roll$8.00
Choice of tuna, salmon, yellow tail and white fish with spicy mayo sauce.
Alexander Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, krab, avocado with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch on top.
Miso Soup$3.00
Soy bean broth with tofu seaweed and scallions.
Spring Rolls$6.00
Vegetables and noodles fried to perfection served with homemade plum sauce.
Gyoza$6.00
(Fried or Steamed) Pork dumplings served with soy mirin dipping sauce.
Teriyaki
Grilled meat with homemade teriyaki sauce served with broccoli and carrots with your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, pork, tofu or salmon.
Rockin Shrimp Roll$15.00
Inside out roll with tempura shrimp, krab, cream cheese and topped with baked shrimp & lemon butter sauce and drizzled with fresh squeezed lemon and eel sauce.
California Roll$7.00
Avocado, krab, cucumber and masago.
Where's Wally Roll$15.00
Salmon, krab, cream cheees, shrimp and panko fried topped with baked seafood, yum yum sauce, eel sauce, Walter's special sauce, scallions and tobiko.
Crab Rangoon$8.00
Stuffed wonton skin with crab, kani, cream cheese and scallions fried to perfection served with homemade plum sauce.
See full menu

Location

5200 NW 43rd St.

Gainesville FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mother's Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Gainesville's Irish Sports Bar. We serve traditional food and drinks. We feature all sport packages.

Baby’s kitchen

No reviews yet

Meals Cooked With Love.

Los Pollos Rotisserie Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Bakery Mill

No reviews yet

Gainesville's BEST breakfast, lunch and bakery

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston