Go
Toast

Volcano Grille

We specialize in custom Plates and Bowls, served with high quality ingredients and a wide selection of house-made sauces.

SEAFOOD • SALADS

7150 S. Durango Drive • $$

Avg 4.5 (5415 reviews)

Popular Items

Drinks
Dessert
Triple Protein (Plate)$12.49
Build-Your-Own Teppanyaki Plate! 3 Proteins, Rice or Noodles, a side, and sauces!
Add-Ons 🥢
Lobster Plate$31.00
Our famous WHOLE LOBSTER TAIL plate with 2 additional proteins, rice or noodles, a side of choice, and our housemade sauces.
Extra Sauces
Single Protein (Lunch Bowl)$10.50
Build-Your-Own Teppanyaki Plate! 3 Proteins, Rice or Noodles, a side, and sauces!
Sides of Proteins
Sides
Double Protein (Bowl)$12.49
Build-Your-Own Teppanyaki Plate! 2 Proteins, Rice or Noodles, a side, and sauces!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

7150 S. Durango Drive

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Black Sheep - Las Vegas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs

No reviews yet

SkinnyFATS® subverts the traditional idea of quick service food using its experiential vibe, comfortable atmosphere and delicious healthy food with-a-twist cuisine. The SkinnyFATS® restaurant concept was created at a time when the option to choose was as important as the options themselves. The market demanded a restaurant that catered to everyone, from the health conscious to the shamelessly indulgent. Friends and families with different dietary and flavor preferences struggled to find common destinations to enjoy their meals together. SkinnyFATS® was created to solve this problem.

Winchell's Donut House - 9902-Warm Springs/Buffalo

No reviews yet

Winchell's Donut House

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston