Go
Toast

Pietro's Pizza - Lihue

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

3501 Rice St • $$

Avg 4.5 (859 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3501 Rice St

Lihue HI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smitty's Smash Burger

No reviews yet

Kauai's new local Burger spot... Featuring local flavors and a fun twist on an old favorite.

Duke’s Kauai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kauai Beer Company

No reviews yet

We are a small local brewpub, focused on creating an atmosphere to enjoy good beer and food.

Kiibo Restaurant

No reviews yet

Newly renovated Japanese restaurant located in the heart of Lihue, Kaua'i

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston