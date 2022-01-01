Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
Located in Chicago’s Charming Roscoe Village Neighborhood in a boutique storefront (just a mile and a half west of Wrigley Field) and featuring an award-winning alfresco cabana patio (#1 Hidden City Patio - Chicago Magazine), the space combines cozy/chic design elements with urban vintage charm.
Pair Volo’s curated list of boutique wines by the glass with Chef Partner Stephen Dunne’s seasonal menus including small plates, charcuterie, salads, and mains perfect to share or keep to yourself, as well as artisan cheeses to start or finish your meal, and decadent house-made dessert.
In addition to offering mind-blowingly good wine and sublime food, Volo is an acclaimed indie wedding and private event venue, and hosts monthly wine tastings, food & wine pairings, and wine dinners, bringing the faces and personalities behind the wines to our public.
2008 W Roscoe St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2008 W Roscoe St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
