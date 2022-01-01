Go
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar

Located in Chicago’s Charming Roscoe Village Neighborhood in a boutique storefront (just a mile and a half west of Wrigley Field) and featuring an award-winning alfresco cabana patio (#1 Hidden City Patio - Chicago Magazine), the space combines cozy/chic design elements with urban vintage charm.
Pair Volo’s curated list of boutique wines by the glass with Chef Partner Stephen Dunne’s seasonal menus including small plates, charcuterie, salads, and mains perfect to share or keep to yourself, as well as artisan cheeses to start or finish your meal, and decadent house-made dessert.
In addition to offering mind-blowingly good wine and sublime food, Volo is an acclaimed indie wedding and private event venue, and hosts monthly wine tastings, food & wine pairings, and wine dinners, bringing the faces and personalities behind the wines to our public.

2008 W Roscoe St • $$

Avg 3.8 (720 reviews)

Popular Items

Nova Lox - Half Pound$18.99
Cream Cheese Pound - Plain$7.99
Bagels - Dozen$15.99
Tuna Salad - Original$14.99
Mini Bagels - Dozen$9.49
Homemade Potato Pancakes (Latkes) each$3.99
Cream Cheese Pound - Chive$8.49
Tuna Salad - Grandma's (sweet relish)$14.99
Bagels - Half Dozen$8.25
Egg White Egg Salad$10.69
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2008 W Roscoe St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
