Volo Ristorante

Located in the heart of Myers Park, Volo will take you away on a culinary journey. Volo, translated from Italian to "flight", is centered on a concept of small plated Italian cuisine paired with complementary wines coordinated by our chef and in house sommelier. Every day three versions of a flight are prepared; one each from the garden, pasture and sea to provide an unmatched and ever changing dining experience. At our bar, you will find thoughtfully crafted cocktails made with only the freshest ingredients. Come indulge in an authentic meal with family and friends, enjoying our cultured fare and wines from all Italian regions.

PASTA

1039 Providence Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (912 reviews)

Location

1039 Providence Rd

Charlotte NC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
