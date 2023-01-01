Vonore restaurants you'll love
Must-try Vonore restaurants
Ya Rona Craft Pizza and Cocktails
1255 U.S. 411, Vonore
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$14.00
A Classic Pie! Olive oil base with tomato slices topped with mozzarella and finished with some fresh basil!
|Korean BBQ
|$14.00
Get your tastebuds ready for Asia! This pizza uses our house-made Korean BBQ sauce as a base topped with mozzarella, hot sausage, pickled jalapenos, red onion, and finished with a sprinkle of carrots and cilantro.
|Greek
|$14.00
Inspired by Greek cuisine, this pizza uses a house-made garlic olive oil as the base paired with mozzarella topped with kalamata olives, feta cheese, pickled onion, lamb, and finished with sundried tomatoes.
The Mudpuppy - The Mudpuppy
220 Sequoyah Resort Way, Vonore
|Popular items
|Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Sand
|$14.00
Sweet Tea Chicken Sandwich
Cherokee Outdoor Resort - Retail / 102 Sequoyah Resort Wy
102 Sequoyah Resort Wy, Vonore