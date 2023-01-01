Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vonore restaurants you'll love

Go
Vonore restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Vonore

Must-try Vonore restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Ya Rona Craft Pizza and Cocktails

1255 U.S. 411, Vonore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita$14.00
A Classic Pie! Olive oil base with tomato slices topped with mozzarella and finished with some fresh basil!
Korean BBQ$14.00
Get your tastebuds ready for Asia! This pizza uses our house-made Korean BBQ sauce as a base topped with mozzarella, hot sausage, pickled jalapenos, red onion, and finished with a sprinkle of carrots and cilantro.
Greek$14.00
Inspired by Greek cuisine, this pizza uses a house-made garlic olive oil as the base paired with mozzarella topped with kalamata olives, feta cheese, pickled onion, lamb, and finished with sundried tomatoes.
More about Ya Rona Craft Pizza and Cocktails
Restaurant banner

 

The Mudpuppy - The Mudpuppy

220 Sequoyah Resort Way, Vonore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Sand$14.00
Sweet Tea Chicken Sandwich
More about The Mudpuppy - The Mudpuppy
Restaurant banner

 

Cherokee Outdoor Resort - Retail / 102 Sequoyah Resort Wy

102 Sequoyah Resort Wy, Vonore

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Cherokee Outdoor Resort - Retail / 102 Sequoyah Resort Wy
Map

More near Vonore to explore

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (171 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (171 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (776 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (726 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (695 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (646 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston