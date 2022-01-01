Go
Toast

Voodoo Bayou

Experience the most unique and captivating atmosphere in South Florida! Enjoy cuisine and drinks that will make you feel right at home 'down by the Bayou'!

11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Louisiana Style Fried Chicken$21.00
Family Chicken$50.00
Beignets$9.00
Famous Cornbread$8.00
Buttermilk Biscuits$9.00
Louisiana Style Fried Chicken$18.00
Jambalaya$17.00
Shrimp & Crawfish Etouffee$18.00
Beignets$10.00
Banana Pudding$10.00
See full menu

Location

11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Ave

Palm Beach Gardens FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE

No reviews yet

Get ready for the best BBQ in Palm Beach County for the last 30 years.

Avocado Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sal's Italian Ristorante

No reviews yet

Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

Olive U

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston