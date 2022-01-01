Go
VooDoo BBQ & Grill was born on Mardi Gras day in 2002, in the heart of New Orleans. It's been a party ever since! VooDoo BBQ & Grill brings together your favorite BBQ styles and kicks them up a notch with Caribbean, Cajun and Creole spices.
Walk into any VooDoo BBQ & Grill and you'll experience a mini vacation to New Orleans, a city where we live to eat.
There's ordinary catering...and then there's VooDoo BBQ. New Orleans-style BBQ is a taste of fun and flavor from our famous hometown that makes your meal magic. Whether you're feeding just a few or the whole krewe, our portions and prices will fit any budget. Our catering dances to a different beat - no soggy or boring sandwiches. Feast on crisp salads, platters of slow smoked BBQ, a baked potato bar, spicy jambalaya, homemade signature sides, BBQ box lunches and decadent desserts. Plus, we've got sweet tea, serving utensils, napkins, plates and everything you need.
Come on y 'all, let's eat!

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2493 S Ferdon Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (191 reviews)

Popular Items

Cornbread$2.99
Bread Pudding$4.29
Beignets$3.99
Signature Pulled Pork Platter$11.89
Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours. Served with two sides and cornbread.
Zydeco$19.99
(3/4 lb) Your choice of three meats. Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread.
Brisket Platter$16.89
Chopped or sliced brisket seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours. Served with two sides and cornbread.
Graveyard Platter$15.99
(1/2 lb) Your choice of two meats. Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread.
Signature Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.49
Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours with your choice of signature bbq sauce. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
French Fries$2.99
Monster Wings
Large meaty smoked wings and then flash fried to perfection with your choice of VooDoo dry rub or tossed in Buffalo, Mojo or Jerk sauce. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

2493 S Ferdon Blvd

Crestview FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
