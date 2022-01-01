VooDoo BBQ & Grill
VooDoo BBQ & Grill was born on Mardi Gras day in 2002, in the heart of New Orleans. It's been a party ever since! VooDoo BBQ & Grill brings together your favorite BBQ styles and kicks them up a notch with Caribbean, Cajun and Creole spices.
Walk into any VooDoo BBQ & Grill and you'll experience a mini vacation to New Orleans, a city where we live to eat.
There's ordinary catering...and then there's VooDoo BBQ. New Orleans-style BBQ is a taste of fun and flavor from our famous hometown that makes your meal magic. Whether you're feeding just a few or the whole krewe, our portions and prices will fit any budget. Our catering dances to a different beat - no soggy or boring sandwiches. Feast on crisp salads, platters of slow smoked BBQ, a baked potato bar, spicy jambalaya, homemade signature sides, BBQ box lunches and decadent desserts. Plus, we've got sweet tea, serving utensils, napkins, plates and everything you need.
Come on y 'all, let's eat!
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2493 S Ferdon Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2493 S Ferdon Blvd
Crestview FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Taco’s Way
Come in and enjoy! Authentic Mexican Tacos
The Heights
Come on in and enjoy!
Pounders Hawaiian Grill
Pounders Hawaiian Grill is a Fast Casual Hawaiian Style Restaurant in Crestview, Florida.
Pounders Hawaiian Grill
Pounders Hawaiian Grill is a Fast Casual Hawaiian Style Restaurant in Niceville, Florida.