VooDoo BBQ & Grill

VooDoo BBQ & Grill was born on Mardi Gras day in 2002, in the heart of New Orleans. It's been a party ever since! VooDoo BBQ & Grill brings together your favorite BBQ styles and kicks them up a notch with Caribbean, Cajun and Creole spices.
Walk into any VooDoo BBQ & Grill and you'll experience a mini vacation to New Orleans, a city where we live to eat.
There's ordinary catering...and then there's VooDoo BBQ. New Orleans-style BBQ is a taste of fun and flavor from our famous hometown that makes your meal magic. Whether you're feeding just a few or the whole krewe, our portions and prices will fit any budget. Our catering dances to a different beat - no soggy or boring sandwiches. Feast on crisp salads, platters of slow smoked BBQ, a baked potato bar, spicy jambalaya, homemade signature sides, BBQ box lunches and decadent desserts. Plus, we've got sweet tea, serving utensils, napkins, plates and everything you need.
SALADS • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

3510 Drusilla Ln • $$

Avg 4.3 (1846 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Souffle$2.99
Graveyard Platter$15.99
(1/2 lb) Your choice of two meats. Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread.
Signature Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.49
Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours with your choice of signature bbq sauce. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Rack Platter - Half$18.39
Pork ribs seasoned with Voodoo BBQ rub and smoked until “fall of the bone” tender. Brushed with Mojo BBQ glaze. Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread.
Zydeco$19.99
(3/4 lb) Your choice of three meats. Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread.
Mojo BBQ Beans$2.99
French Fries$2.99
Corn Pudding$2.99
Signature Pulled Pork Platter$11.89
Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours. Served with two sides and cornbread.
Fountain Soft Drinks$2.69
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3510 Drusilla Ln

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
