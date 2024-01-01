Go
Main picView gallery

Voodoo Brewing Co. - Murrells Inlet, SC

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3453 Highway 17 Business

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

3453 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet SC 29576

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hippie Hen House
orange starNo Reviews
3256 US 17 Bus Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
Creek Ratz - 4065 U.S. 17 Business
orange starNo Reviews
4065 U.S. 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
Flapjack's (SC - Garden City #8) - 2851 Highway 17 S
orange starNo Reviews
2851 Highway 17 S Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
Dead Dog Saloon
orange star4.6 • 4,919
4079 Highway 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
Campbell Catering Company
orange starNo Reviews
4079 Highway 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
The Claw House
orange star4.5 • 946
4097 Highway 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Murrells Inlet

Dead Dog Saloon
orange star4.6 • 4,919
4079 Highway 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
The Claw House
orange star4.5 • 946
4097 Highway 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
American Steak & Oyster Bar - Murrells Inlet, SC
orange star4.4 • 707
3797 US-17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Murrells Inlet

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Pawleys Island

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (12 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Voodoo Brewing Co. - Murrells Inlet, SC

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston