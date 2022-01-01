Voodoo Crab of Rockville Center
Cajun Boil and Fresh Seafood
208 Sunrise Hwy
Popular Items
Location
208 Sunrise Hwy
Rockville Centre NY
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Tap Room NY - Rockville Center
Welcome to Tap Room RVC! Your local casual gathering place for real food and craft beverages. Great place to meet friends and make new ones.
Press 195
With the combination of fresh, original pressed sandwiches, creative salads, famous Belgian style fries, crave-worthy burgers, great appetizers and service that makes you feel at home, it's no wonder everybody is raving about us!
The Dark Horse Tavern
Come in and Enjoy
Burgerology Rockville Center
Come in and enjoy!