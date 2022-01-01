Go
Voodoo Doughnut

Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.

1520 E Colfax Avenue

Popular Items

Blueberry Cake$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
Chocolate Ring$1.25
Raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting
Apple Fritter$3.00
Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.
Vegan Raised Glazed$1.50
Vegan raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
Raised Glazed$1.00
Raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
Voodoo Dozen$17.00
Staff-picked baker's dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
Homer$2.00
Raised ring dipped in strawberry flavored frosting and a smattering of round sprinkles.
Portland Cream$2.25
Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate and two eyeballs, representing the vision of the great city of Portland.
Glazed Old Fashioned$1.25
Glazed cake doughnut.
Sprinkle Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and sprinkles
Location

1520 E Colfax Avenue

Denver CO

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
