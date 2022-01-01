Voodoo Doughnut

Olive & Finch

As your local neighborhood eatery Olive & Finch is always cooking up delicious food made from scratch in a quaint, casual setting. We’ve spruced up some classic recipes and crafted some unique dishes all made with our love for savory food made fresh.



Whether you need a light snack to go or you're ready to take a seat and have a full, nutritious meal, we got you covered. We also prepare a delightful selection of baked goods, freshly squeezed and pressed juice blends, and artisan coffee.

