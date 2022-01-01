Voodoo Doughnut
Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.
DONUTS
20 E Broadway • $
Location
20 E Broadway
Eugene OR
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
