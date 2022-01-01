Go
Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.

DONUTS

20 E Broadway • $

Avg 4.3 (1873 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Maple Bar$3.50
Raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting and bacon on top!
Portland Cream$2.25
Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate and two eyeballs, representing the vision of the great city of Portland.
Voodoo Dozen$17.00
Staff-picked baker's dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
Raised Glazed$1.00
Raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
Homer$2.00
Raised ring dipped in strawberry flavored frosting and a smattering of round sprinkles.
Sprinkle Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and sprinkles
Maple Bar$1.75
Raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting on top.
Apple Fritter$3.00
Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.
Old Dirty Bastard$3.00
Raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting, chocolate cream-filled cookies, and peanut butter.
The Dirt$2.25
Raised yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting and chocolate cream-filled cookies.
Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

20 E Broadway

Eugene OR

Sunday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

