Voodoo Doughnut

Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.

DONUTS

3715 Washington Avenue • $

Avg 4.7 (3261 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Ring$1.25
Raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting
Glazed Old Fashioned$1.25
Glazed cake doughnut.
Voodoo Dozen$17.00
Staff-picked baker's dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
Vegan Raised Glazed$1.50
Vegan raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
Portland Cream$2.25
Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate and two eyeballs, representing the vision of the great city of Portland.
Homer$2.00
Raised ring dipped in strawberry flavored frosting and a smattering of round sprinkles.
Apple Fritter$3.00
Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.
Blueberry Cake$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
Raised Glazed$1.00
Raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
LGBTQ-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout

3715 Washington Avenue

Houston TX

Sunday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 4:59 am
