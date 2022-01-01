Go
Voodoo Doughnut

Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.

1214 Westheimer Road • $

Classic Dozen$14.00
Staff-picked baker's dozen- just the classics. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
Vegan Raised Glazed$1.50
Vegan raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
Homer$2.00
Raised ring dipped in strawberry flavored frosting and a smattering of round sprinkles.
Raised Glazed$1.00
Raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
Blueberry Cake$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
Chocolate Ring$1.25
Raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting
The Churro$2.25
Classic crunchy-chewy cake doughnut dipped in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with vanilla frosting and caramel.
Portland Cream$2.25
Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate and two eyeballs, representing the vision of the great city of Portland.
The Dirt$2.25
Raised yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting and chocolate cream-filled cookies.
Voodoo Dozen$17.00
Staff-picked baker's dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
LGBTQ-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
1214 Westheimer Road

Houston TX

Sunday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 4:59 am
