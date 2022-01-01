Go
Voodoo Doughnut - Vancouver WA

Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.

8203 Vancouver Mall Drive

Popular Items

Peanut Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting and peanuts.
Vegan School Daze$3.25
Vegan raised yeast shell filled with raspberry jelly, topped with peanut butter and a side dip of peanuts.
Vegan Hole Lotta Horchata$3.75
Cinnamon sugar shell stuffed with horchata custard filling
Vegan Raised Glazed$1.50
Vegan raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
Vegan Old Dirty Bastard$3.25
Vegan raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting, chocolate cream-filled cookies, and peanut butter.
Strawberry Go-Tart$3.50
Breakfast nostalgia but in doughnut form. Strawberry filling with vanilla frosting and poppin' sprinkles
Vegan Maple Bar$1.75
Vegan raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting on top.
Vegan Chocolate Ring$2.00
Vegan raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting.
Vegan Dirt$2.50
Vegan raised yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting and chocolate cream-filled cookies.
Vegan Maple Cream$2.50
Vegan raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with maple frosting, a set of eyes, and a mustache.
Location

8203 Vancouver Mall Drive

Vancouver WA

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
