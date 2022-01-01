Go
Voodoo Wing Company

A LITTLE MAGIC. A LOT OF FLAVOR.

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

2059 S College St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1607 reviews)

Popular Items

TATER TOTS$2.59
6 Piece Wings$6.89
LG FRY$4.99
Fries$2.59
12 Piece Wings$13.29
24 Piece Wings$25.89
75 CT 25x25x25
Banana Pudding$3.69
Fried Pickles$3.69
9 Piece Wings$9.99
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2059 S College St

Auburn AL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
