Chicken

Voodoo Wing Company

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

No reviews yet

5713 Old Shell Road

Mobile, AL 36608

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

TOTS$2.99
Fried Pickles$3.99
Hand breaded crunchy kosher dill slices. Add your favorite dipping sauce, ranch or blue cheese to complete.
9 Piece Wings$9.99
24 Piece Wings$25.89
6 Piece Wings$6.99
Choose from our Traditional bone in wings or our hand cut and hand breaded boneless wings. Always cooked to order.
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Fries$2.99
Sidewinder fries, a cross between a thick cut steak fry and a curly fry.
18 Piece Wings$19.99
12 Piece Wings$13.49
BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC AND CHEESE$3.99
Made in house, a creamy mix of cheddar and Jack cheese, shredded chicken and buffalo sauce. Our mac and cheese has just the right buffalo kick for a wing joint.
All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

5713 Old Shell Road, Mobile AL 36608

