VooDoo Wing Co

A LITTLE MAGIC. A LOT OF FLAVOR.

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

6728 W Cheyenne Ave • $

Avg 3.9 (1689 reviews)

Popular Items

9 Piece Wings$9.99
24 Piece Wings$25.89
Fries$2.59
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$3.69
LG FRY$4.99
6 Piece Wings$6.89
Banana Pudding$3.69
Made from scratch Banana Pudding, using fresh bananas, real whipped cream and those famous wafer cookies....yummy!
48 Wings
Your choice of 48 Traditional or Boneless Wings comes with up to 4 Wing Flavor Choices.
2 Flavors 24 of each
4 Flavors 12 of each
3 Flavors 16 of each
Fried Pickles$3.69
12 Piece Wings$13.29
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6728 W Cheyenne Ave

Las Vegas NV

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
