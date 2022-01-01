VooDoo Wing Co
A LITTLE MAGIC. A LOT OF FLAVOR.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
6728 W Cheyenne Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6728 W Cheyenne Ave
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Marie Callender's #239
Come in and enjoy!
Dona Maria Tamales
Serving the Las Vegas community since 1980. Family owned and operated.
Aces & Ales (Tenaya)
Come in and enjoy 50 craft beer taps and a craft kitchen!
Bleu Kitchen Garlic Noodle Bar Inc
Home of The Surf n Turf Garlic Noodles