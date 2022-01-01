Go
Voodoo Wings - Mobile location #2 - AL

Come in and enjoy!

3270 Dauphin St



Popular Items

12 Piece Wings$13.49
Fries$2.99
Sidewinder fries, a cross between a thick cut steak fry and a curly fry.
Potato Salad$3.99
Our loaded potato salad is a mayonnaise and sour cream base, with bacon, cheese.
Fried Pickles$3.99
Hand breaded crunchy kosher dill slices. Add your favorite dipping sauce, ranch or blue cheese to complete.
9 Piece Wings$9.99
18 Piece Wings$19.99
6 Piece Wings$6.99
Choose from our Traditional bone in wings or our hand cut and hand breaded boneless wings. Always cooked to order.
24 Piece Wings$25.89
Buffalo Sandwich$4.99
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast, tossed in buffalo sauce, pepper jack cheese, pickles, ranch dressing, served on a Hawaiian Bun. Make it a combo and get a side and a drink for and additional $3.19
Extra Veggies$1.49
Extra carrots and celery or just choose one or the other. Comes with a dipping sauce of your choice.
Location

3270 Dauphin St

Mobile AL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
