Cake in Voorhees

Coriander Indian Bistro
910 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd., Voorhees
|Ricotta & Pistachio Cake
|$7.00
|Masala Crab Cakes
|$14.00
Malabar Crab cakes (3) with fennel, chili balsamic, Tomato panch-phoran chutney.
|Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake (GF)
|$6.00
Greens and Grains Northfield
1120 White Horse Road, Voorhees Township
|Vegan Birthday Cake Brownie
|$4.00
MORE THAN A BROWNIE!
Greyston Bakery creates scrumptious brownies and blondies. But there's more. We hire bakers with our innovative Open Hiring® policy that provides meaningful employment to those who have experienced barriers to employment. With every purchase - you are truly changing lives for the better. That's how they're more than a brownie!
|Nats Rawline Vegan Cake / Tiramisu / GF + Raw
|$4.75
Nats Rawline is 100% raw, gluten free and all whole foods!
Tiramisu - Dates, water, CASHEW NUTS, coconut milk, non-hydrogenated coconut oil, ALMONDS, buckwheat, agave syrup, cocoa powder, coffee, Madagascar vanilla, salt.
|Nats Rawline Vegan Cake / Lime Mango / GF + Raw
|$4.75
Nats Rawline is 100% raw, gluten free and all whole foods!
Lime Mango - Dates, CASHEW NUTS, ALMONDS, coconut milk, agave syrup, mango, non-hydrogenated coconut oil, lime, lemon, cornflower petals.