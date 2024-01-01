Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken biryani in Voorhees

Voorhees restaurants
Voorhees restaurants that serve chicken biryani

Amma's South Indian Cuisine-University City - 103 S 39TH ST

103 S 39TH ST, Philadelphia

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boneless Chicken Biryani$18.00
Coriander Indian Bistro

910 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd., Voorhees

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Biryani * (GF)$21.00
Basmati rice saffron flavoured, sealed with Chicken and cooked on slow fire- a rice delicacy cooked Dum Pukht style to seal the flavors in. Served with Raita.
* Contains tree-nuts
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Vorhees - 700 Eagle plaza, suite#36, Voorhees, NJ-08043

700 Haddonfield-Berlin Road, Echelon

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boneless chicken Biryani$18.00
