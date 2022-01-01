Chicken soup in Voorhees
Voorhees restaurants that serve chicken soup
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-University City - 103 S 39TH ST
103 S 39TH ST, Philadelphia
|Nattukozhi Soup (Country Chicken)
|$9.00
Farm-fresh country chicken with turmeric, curry leaves and peppercorns
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Vorhees - 700 Eagle plaza, suite#36, Voorhees, NJ-08043
700 Haddonfield-Berlin Road, Echelon
|Nattukozhi Soup (Country Chicken)
|$7.00
Farm-fresh country chicken with turmeric, curry leaves and peppercorns
(Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)