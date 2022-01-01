Curd rice in Voorhees
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-University City - 103 S 39TH ST
103 S 39TH ST, Philadelphia
|Curd Rice
|$12.00
Smashed rice mixed with fresh yoghurt and garnished with fried pieces of green/dried chilli and mustard
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Vorhees - 700 Eagle plaza, suite#36, Voorhees, NJ-08043
700 Haddonfield-Berlin Road, Echelon
|Curd Rice
|$11.00
Smashed rice mixed with fresh yoghurt and garnished with fried pieces of green/dried chilli and mustard
(Nut free)