Curry in Voorhees

Voorhees restaurants
Voorhees restaurants that serve curry

Amma's South Indian Cuisine-University City - 103 S 39TH ST

103 S 39TH ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dal Curry$14.00
Made with lentil, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs
(Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
More about Amma's South Indian Cuisine-University City - 103 S 39TH ST
Coriander Indian Bistro

910 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd., Voorhees

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu Green Peas Curry * (V, GF)$16.00
Tofu, Green peas & toasted cashews in a delicious mom’s home-style preparation.
* Contains tree-nuts
Chicken Curry Baby Spinach (GF)$20.00
Traditional Punjabi Chicken Curry, baby spinach, garam masala
Goan Shrimp Curry (GF)$21.00
Shrimp simmered in sauce made with coconut, coriander, tamarind & a blend of spices.
More about Coriander Indian Bistro

