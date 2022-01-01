Curry in Voorhees
Voorhees restaurants that serve curry
More about Amma's South Indian Cuisine-University City - 103 S 39TH ST
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-University City - 103 S 39TH ST
103 S 39TH ST, Philadelphia
|Dal Curry
|$14.00
Made with lentil, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs
(Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
More about Coriander Indian Bistro
Coriander Indian Bistro
910 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd., Voorhees
|Tofu Green Peas Curry * (V, GF)
|$16.00
Tofu, Green peas & toasted cashews in a delicious mom’s home-style preparation.
* Contains tree-nuts
|Chicken Curry Baby Spinach (GF)
|$20.00
Traditional Punjabi Chicken Curry, baby spinach, garam masala
|Goan Shrimp Curry (GF)
|$21.00
Shrimp simmered in sauce made with coconut, coriander, tamarind & a blend of spices.