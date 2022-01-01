Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dosa in Voorhees

Go
Voorhees restaurants
Toast

Voorhees restaurants that serve dosa

Consumer pic

 

Amma's South Indian Cuisine-University City - 103 S 39TH ST

103 S 39TH ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Dosa$11.00
Rice crepe with cheddar cheese
(Gluten Free, Vegan)
Build your own Dosa$16.00
Amma's Special Dosa$15.00
Special Chutney, Onion, chilli, Cheese
(Gluten Free, Nut Free)
More about Amma's South Indian Cuisine-University City - 103 S 39TH ST
Consumer pic

 

Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Vorhees - 700 Eagle plaza, suite#36, Voorhees, NJ-08043

700 Haddonfield-Berlin Road, Echelon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Plain Dosa$11.00
(Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
Masala Dosa$12.00
Crispy rice and lentil crepes stuffed with spice and savory potato filling
(Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
Onion Masala Dosa$13.00
Rice Crepe stuffed with onions and potato filling
(Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
More about Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Vorhees - 700 Eagle plaza, suite#36, Voorhees, NJ-08043

Browse other tasty dishes in Voorhees

Samosa

Gulab Jamun

Chicken Soup

Curd Rice

Tandoori

Masala Dosa

Chicken Curry

Gobi Manchurian

Map

More near Voorhees to explore

Cherry Hill

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Marlton

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Haddonfield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Blackwood

No reviews yet

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clementon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Somerdale

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (614 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston