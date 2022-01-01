Dosa in Voorhees
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-University City - 103 S 39TH ST
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-University City - 103 S 39TH ST
103 S 39TH ST, Philadelphia
|Cheese Dosa
|$11.00
Rice crepe with cheddar cheese
(Gluten Free, Vegan)
|Build your own Dosa
|$16.00
|Amma's Special Dosa
|$15.00
Special Chutney, Onion, chilli, Cheese
(Gluten Free, Nut Free)
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Vorhees - 700 Eagle plaza, suite#36, Voorhees, NJ-08043
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Vorhees - 700 Eagle plaza, suite#36, Voorhees, NJ-08043
700 Haddonfield-Berlin Road, Echelon
|Plain Dosa
|$11.00
(Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
|Masala Dosa
|$12.00
Crispy rice and lentil crepes stuffed with spice and savory potato filling
(Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
|Onion Masala Dosa
|$13.00
Rice Crepe stuffed with onions and potato filling
(Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)