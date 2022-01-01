Fish curry in Voorhees
Voorhees restaurants that serve fish curry
More about Amma's South Indian Cuisine-University City - 103 S 39TH ST
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-University City - 103 S 39TH ST
103 S 39TH ST, Philadelphia
|Malabar Fish Curry (Fish Curry)
|$20.00
It's a kerala style fish curry cooked in coconut milk
(Gluten free, Dairy free, Nut free)
|Tamarind Fish curry (Meen Kulambu)
|$20.00
A fish curry that's popular in Madurai a famous city of Tamilnadu. You 'll taste the tamarind, turmeric and herbs
(Gluten free, Nut free, Dairy free)
More about Coriander Indian Bistro
Coriander Indian Bistro
910 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd., Voorhees
|Kerala Red Fish Curry (GF)
|$20.00
Fish & Spices are synonymous with Kerala - White-Bass simmered in a tangy Tamarind & Coconut.
More about Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Vorhees - 700 Eagle plaza, suite#36, Voorhees, NJ-08043
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Vorhees - 700 Eagle plaza, suite#36, Voorhees, NJ-08043
700 Haddonfield-Berlin Road, Echelon
|Malabar Fish Curry (Fish Curry)
|$19.00
It's a kerala style fish curry cooked in coconut milk
(Gluten free, Dairy free, Nut free)
|Tamarind Fish curry (Meen Kulambu)
|$19.00
A fish curry that's popular in Madurai a famous city of Tamilnadu. You 'll taste the tamarind, turmeric and herbs
(Gluten free, Nut free, Dairy free)