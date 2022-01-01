Samosa chaat in Voorhees
Voorhees restaurants that serve samosa chaat
More about Amma's South Indian Cuisine-University City - 103 S 39TH ST
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-University City - 103 S 39TH ST
103 S 39TH ST, Philadelphia
|Samosa Chaat
|$11.00
A dish made of smashed samosas and served over chickpea, sweet sauce and spicy chutney
More about Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Vorhees - 700 Eagle plaza, suite#36, Voorhees, NJ-08043
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Vorhees - 700 Eagle plaza, suite#36, Voorhees, NJ-08043
700 Haddonfield-Berlin Road, Echelon
|Samosa Chaat
|$10.00
A dish made of smashed samosas and served over chickpea, sweet sauce and spicy chutney
(Nut free)