VOWburger - Los Angeles
Freshly crafted recipes, all plant based offerings...get ready for some vibes
SMOOTHIES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
519 N Fairfax • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
519 N Fairfax
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Prime Pizza
The best New York style pizza in LA!
Extra Market, Inc.
Restaurant & Market offering a selection of Plant-Based Burgers, Sides and Salads. Made with Love, Peace & Happiness.™
Genghis Cohen
Come in and enjoy!
Melrose Bite
Home of the cheese dip slider. Specializing in Mac n cheese, wings, nachos and fries