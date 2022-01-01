Go
Toast

VOWburger - Los Angeles

Freshly crafted recipes, all plant based offerings...get ready for some vibes

SMOOTHIES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

519 N Fairfax • $$

Avg 4.5 (1041 reviews)

Popular Items

VOWchickn spicy deluxe$10.49
our in-house chickn, cheese, greenleaf lettuce, tomato, pickles, topped with spicy mayo
VOWburger$9.99
house seasoned impossible beef patty topped with melted american cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and our thousand island house sauce
all plant based :)
VOWegg sandwich$6.49
In house vegan egg, cheese, and house special green sauce
**add an impossible sausage for $2.99!
**add avocado for $1.49
VOWchickn nashville$9.99
in-house vegan chickn with VOWsauce garlic aioli, pickles, and coleslaw
VOWegg breakfast burrito$8.49
made with our in house egg, pico de gallo, cheese, hash browns, beans with green sauce on the side.
*add sausage for $2.99
**add avocado for $1.49
green sauce$0.99
made from Peruvian roots... adds a spicy kick
fries$3.49
Made in-house and prepared fresh every morning :)
VOWchickn tenders - 2 ct$6.99
housemade and freshly breaded, our VOWchickn tenders are seasoned and cooked to crunchy perfection. Comes with 1 premium sauce included
Contains soy
style fries$5.49
w vegan cheese, caramelized onions, and our homemade house sauce
VOWchickn caesar wrap$8.49
crunchy lettuce
shredded parmesan cheese
vegan chicken
caesar dressing
wrapped up in a flour tortilla
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

519 N Fairfax

Los Angeles CA

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Prime Pizza

No reviews yet

The best New York style pizza in LA!

Extra Market, Inc.

No reviews yet

Restaurant & Market offering a selection of Plant-Based Burgers, Sides and Salads. Made with Love, Peace & Happiness.™

Genghis Cohen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Melrose Bite

No reviews yet

Home of the cheese dip slider. Specializing in Mac n cheese, wings, nachos and fries

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston