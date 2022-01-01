Go
Toast

The Vox Kitchen

A Fresh Take on Asian Fusion Fare
Located in Fountain Valley, CA, The Vox Kitchen features amazing, fresh food with Vietnamese, Chinese, and Taiwanese influences. We have seasonal veggies, small plates, and entrees that will give you a unique dining experience.

FRENCH FRIES

16161 Brookhurst St • $$

Avg 4.6 (8426 reviews)

Popular Items

House Fried Rice
scrambled eggs, scallions, aji sauce, fried egg
Vox Pear Salad$18.00
golden pear, fig balsamic, burrata cheese, arugula, honey roasted nuts, champaign vinaigrette
Truffle Fries$10.00
crispy skinny fries, white truffle oil, parmesan, spicy crema
Garlic Chicken Wings$14.00
crispy chicken wings, pressed garlic, black pepper
Garlic Noodle
organic wheat noodles, butter, garlic, parmesan cheese, secret sauce, scallions
Garlic Noodle Tray$45.00
Serves 4-5 people
Lychee Lemonade$6.00
Saltado Shaken Fries (House-Special)
steak fries, red onions, tomatoes, aji sauce, rice pilaf
Mushroom & Rib-eye Stir Fry$17.00
shimeji mushrooms, rib-eye bits, soy beurre blanc, scallions, rice pilaf
Spicy Wonton$14.00
homemade shrimp wontons, spicy sauce, scallions
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

16161 Brookhurst St

Fountain Valley CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tra Space - Fountain Valley

No reviews yet

Out of This World, Crafted to Order Matcha, Boba, Coffee and Tea Drinks

Kin Craft Ramen and Izakaya

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Banh Cuon Tay Ho Westminster

No reviews yet

Banh Cuon Tay Ho restaurants are focused to serve fresh, authentic, hand-crafted, made to order Vietnamese food.

THH Sandwiches (Bolsa Ave.)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston