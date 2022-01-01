Argilla Brewing Company @ Pietro's Pizza

Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietros Pizza opened its doors on March 20, 2012 but its roots were planted by Pietro’s Pizza which was first opened as a small take-out pizza place in Prices Corner in May of 1978. After years of running multiple locations, we finally settled in Pike Creek where we stayed for over 20 years. Then after dabbling in Home brewing for several years we decided to combine our love of handcrafted beer with our love of pizza. So we moved to our current location where we have installed a 3 barrel brewery on site. We’re just as passionate about our beer as our food. Cheers!!

