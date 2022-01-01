VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies

Thank you for choosing VSPOT! We have been in Brooklyn since 2006 & now offer your favorite Latin munchies here in the East VIllage with recipes by the Carabaño brothers. From crispy Chicharron to stuffed Burritos, Empanadas & Sangria, we are your one stop vegan spot!! (We also host comedy shows in our private back room - IG @stmarkscomedyclub)



12 saint marks pl