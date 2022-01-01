Go
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies

Thank you for choosing VSPOT! We have been in Brooklyn since 2006 & now offer your favorite Latin munchies here in the East VIllage with recipes by the Carabaño brothers. From crispy Chicharron to stuffed Burritos, Empanadas & Sangria, we are your one stop vegan spot!! (We also host comedy shows in our private back room - IG @stmarkscomedyclub)

12 saint marks pl

Popular Items

Salted Fries w/ Mayo (GF)$7.00
Hand cut and lightly sprinkled with sea salt; served with vegan mayo. Gluten free,
Smoked Avocado BLT Wrap$13.00
Smoked tempeh bacon, crispy battered onions, avocado chunks, lettuce, tomato & creamy vegan mayo in a toasted whole wheat wrap.
VSPOT Appetizer Sampler$20.00
Sampler plate choose 2 empanadas, nachos supreme and a small Korean fried cauliflower .
Elote Empanada$5.00
Grilled corn, mayo & cheese stuffed in a crispy empanada shell; served with salsa verde
Philly Mushroom & Cheese$5.00
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers, vegan cheese and shredded seasoned seitan; served with our zesty mayo.
Korean Fried Cauliflower (Small Box) ((gf))$9.00
Sweet chili Korean spiced crispy cauliflower (GF but not cooked in separate fryer) topped w/ sesame seeds, crushed cocktail peanuts & scallion *NOT COOKED IN A SEPARATE FRYER FROM ACTUAL WHEAT BASED SEITAIN CHICHARRON*
Sweet Agave Lemonade$5.00
Lemon juice, sweet agave nectar & water
Crispy Chicken Burrito$16.50
Breaded Beyond Chk'n Nuggets chopped in a toasted whole wheat burrito stuffed with Mexican yellow rice, Colombian red beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar, salsa & sour cream
Crispy Chicharron w/ Lime & salsa roja$9.00
Crispy seasoned seitan plant based pork cracklins & chopped red onion w/ lime & salsa roja
Vspot Carne Molida Burrito$12.00
Seasoned BeyondMeat ground beef, Colombian beans, Mexican yellow rice, sour cream, salsa roja, pico de gallo in a toasted whole wheat wrap.
Location

New york NY

Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
