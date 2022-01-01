Vermont Comedy Club
Happy Place Cafe
Open Daily 8am-3pm //
Vermont Comedy Club
Open Daily 6pm-Close
101 Main St
Location
101 Main St
Burlington VT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Skinny Pancake
Love Local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a safer, healthier and more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.
Hen of the Wood-Burlington
Thank you for your support!
August First
Welcome to online ordering! Please give us a call at 802-540-0060 if you have any questions.