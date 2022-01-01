Go
Vujee Vegan is a fast and comfort food kitchen serving 100% vegan and plant-based food. Vujee Vegan is so excited for the opportunity to feed the community and dispel the myth that vegan and plant-based food is boring and limited to only salads and baked potatoes. One thing about Vujee Vegan inspired meals is that it is not only meant for those who are strictly vegan but also for those who desire to decrease their meat intake and for the curious consumer interested in trying the plant-based lifestyle.

4550 Meridian Street North Unit C

Popular Items

Red Cou-Laud (16oz)$1.50
Chili (6oz)$4.00
Our delicious homemade Vujee Vegan Chili is 100% Plant-based made with beefless crumbles, onions, and signature blend of spices. Served with plant-based sour cream and cheeze.
Allergy Alert: Chili Contains Soy; Sour Cream Soy free, Gluten free, Dairy free; Cheeze Soy free, Gluten free, Dairy free.
Does not include cornbread
12 Chick’n Nuggets (2 sauce)$13.00
Served with Waffle Fries or BBQ Kettle Chips and two dipping sauces of your choice (Vujee Vegan Secret Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Carolina Gold, Ranch, or Peach Fire)
Cheeze Burger ¼ lb.$13.50
Served with Waffle Fries or Mesquite BBQ Kettle Chips
Marinated for 24 hours in our house-made marinade and blend of spices, Vujee Vegan Burgers are 100% Plant-based (Beyond Meat) served on a toasted, vegan sweet Hawaiian roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, cheeze, sautéed sweet onions, pickles and our house-made secret sauce.
Allergy Alert: Sweet Vegan Hawaiian Roll Contains Gluten, Soy & Wheat.
Cheeze Does Not Contain Soy, Lactose, Wheat, Barley, Gluten or Nuts.
Bae-K'n Cheeze Burger ¼ lb.$14.00
Served with Waffle Fries or Mesquite BBQ Kettle Chips
Marinated for 24 hours in our house-made marinade and blend of spices, Vujee Vegan Burgers are 100% Plant-based (Beyond Meat) served on a toasted, vegan sweet Hawaiian roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, cheeze, sautéed sweet onions, pickles, bae-k'n and our house-made secret sauce.
Allergy Alert: Sweet Vegan Hawaiian Roll Contains Gluten, Soy & Wheat; Bae-K’n Contains Soy. Cheeze Does Not Contain Soy, Lactose, Wheat, Barley, Gluten or Nuts
Cornbread$1.00
My Grandmother Sadie’s delicious, sweet cornbread but vegan. This recipe is made with unbleached flour, plant-based milk, salt and other secret ingredients.
Allergy Alert: Contains Gluten and Tree Nuts
Double Cheeze Burger ¼ lb.$15.00
Served with Waffle Fries or Mesquite BBQ Kettle Chips
Marinated for 24 hours in our house-made marinade and blend of spices, Vujee Vegan Burgers are 100% Plant-based (Beyond Meat) served on a toasted, vegan sweet Hawaiian roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, cheeze, sautéed sweet onions, pickles and our house-made secret sauce.
Allergy Alert: Sweet Vegan Hawaiian Roll Contains Gluten, Soy & Wheat; Cheeze Does Not Contain Soy, Lactose, Wheat, Barley, Gluten or Nuts
Dipping Sauce (2oz)
6 Chick’n Nuggets (1 sauce)$9.00
Served with Waffle Fries or BBQ Kettle Chips and a dipping sauce of your choice (Vujee Vegan Secret Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Carolina Gold, Ranch, or Peach Fire)
Our golden fried chick’n nuggets are perfectly seasoned and soy free. They are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
Allergy Alert: Contains Gluten
Basic Burger ¼ lb.$12.00
Served with Waffle Fries or Mesquite BBQ Kettle Chips
Marinated for 24 hours in our house-made marinade and blend of spices, Vujee Vegan Burgers are 100% plant-based (Beyond Meat) served on a toasted, vegan sweet Hawaiian roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, sautéed sweet onions, pickles and our house-made secret sauce.
Allergy Alert: Sweet Vegan Hawaiian Roll Contains Gluten, Soy & Wheat
Location

4550 Meridian Street North Unit C

Huntsville AL

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
