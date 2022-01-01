Vyne Restaurant & Bar
American cuisine with a Mediterranean flair. Enjoy our fine dining room, our exclusive bar, or the gorgeous patio by the waterfalls! With a classic yet inventive menu, Vyne’s recipes are receiving accolades and winning fans. Visit us, and taste for yourself!
1365 Whittemore Road
Location
Middlebury CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
