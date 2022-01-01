Go
Toast

WaBa Grill

#WhereDoYouWaBa

SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

2016 East Lincoln Avenue • $

Avg 4.5 (1225 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2016 East Lincoln Avenue

Anaheim CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Bottle Logic Brewing

No reviews yet

United in the thirst for knowledge and beer.

The Bruery Tasting Room - Placentia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blake's Place

No reviews yet

Blake's Place Café & Catering is a casual barbeque restaurant that is known for its high-quality food and friendly service.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston