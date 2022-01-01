Waba Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
18201 Gale Ave
Location
18201 Gale Ave
City of Industry CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fire Wings
Rowland Heights - Fire Wings
(626) 581-8866
18268 Gale Ave.
Suite: A
City of Industry, CA. 91748
One To Leaf
Tea, please!
Sunmerry PINK
Sunmerry pink is a new concept of refreshing, creative, delectable drink tea house.
3CATEA
Come in and enjoy!