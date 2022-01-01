Go
Toast

Waba Grill

#WhereDoYouWaBa

18201 Gale Ave

No reviews yet

Location

18201 Gale Ave

City of Industry CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fire Wings

No reviews yet

Rowland Heights - Fire Wings
(626) 581-8866
18268 Gale Ave.
Suite: A
City of Industry, CA. 91748

One To Leaf

No reviews yet

Tea, please!

Sunmerry PINK

No reviews yet

Sunmerry pink is a new concept of refreshing, creative, delectable drink tea house.

3CATEA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston